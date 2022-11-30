Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India registers 6.3 per cent GDP growth in July-September quarter

    India’s economic growth slowed down to 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal. The Indian economy had grown 13.5 per cent in the June 2022 quarter (Q1FY23).

    India registers 6 3 per cent GDP growth in July September quarter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    India's economic growth fell to 6.3% in the quarter covering July to September of current fiscal year, mostly due to the weak performance of the manufacturing and mining sectors. India continued to be the largest economy with the quickest growth rate, despite China's economic growth of 3.9% from July to September 2022.

    According to figures given by the National Statistical Office, the Indian economy expanded by 8.4% between July and September 2021–2022 (NSO). The gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 13.5% in the April-June fiscal quarter.

    According to a government release, "Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011–12) Prices) in Q2 2022–23 is estimated at Rs 38.17 lakh crore, as opposed to Rs 35.89 lakh crore in Q2 2021–22, representing a rise of 6.3% as compared to 8.4% in Q2 2021–22."

    Also Read | Explained: Digital rupee to roll out from Dec 1; How to use? Which banks will be a part of it?

    In absolute terms, the real GDP for the quarter of July through September 2020 was Rs 33.10 lakh crore. Due to the devastating effects of lockdown limitations to stop the spread of coronavirus, it had contracted by 6.6% in the second quarter of 2020–21. According to the report, from July to September of this year, Gross Value Added (GVA) increased by 5.6% to Rs 35.05 lakh crore. Compared to the same period last year, the agriculture sector's GVA growth increased by 4.6% in the second quarter.

    Public administration, defence and other services posted 6.5 per cent growth against 19.4 per cent in the second quarter of the last fiscal. The NSO stated that Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q2 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 65.31 lakh crore, as against Rs 56.20 lakh crore in Q2 2021-22, showing a growth of 16.2 per cent as compared to 19.0 per cent in Q2 2021-22.

    Also Read | Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Digital rupee to roll out from Dec 1 How to use Which banks will be a part of it gcw

    Explained: Digital rupee to roll out from Dec 1; How to use? Which banks will be a part of it?

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    Vistara Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Vistara, Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Twitter 'not safer' under Elon Musk, claims former trust and safety chief - adt

    Twitter 'not safer' under Elon Musk, claims former trust and safety chief

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1 know all about it gcw

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1; Know all about it

    Recent Stories

    Sharath Kamal vested with Khel Ratna during National Sports Awards ceremony; complete list of award winners-ayh

    Sharath Kamal vested with Khel Ratna during National Sports Awards ceremony; complete list of award winners

    football FIFA orders World Cup 2022 stadium security to allow rainbow items; will Qatari authorities oblige snt

    FIFA orders World Cup 2022 stadium security to allow rainbow items; will Qatari authorities oblige?

    Vijay Deverakonda in legal trouble? ED grills actor amid probe in 'Liger' movie funding AJR

    Vijay Deverakonda in legal trouble? ED grills actor amid probe in 'Liger' movie funding

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked likely to have flat sides 108MP main camera side fingerprint sensor more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    football Cristiano Ronaldo offered record-shattering contract by Al-Nassr - Reports-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo offered record-shattering contract by Al-Nassr - Reports

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon