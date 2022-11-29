Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth

India's richest woman and the Chairperson Emeritus of OP Jindal Group Savitri Jindal is the only woman billionaire in the Forbes top 10 list. Her net worth is $16.4 billion or Rs 132,452.97 crore.

While the world economy is moving at a slow pace, India's richest have grown even richer this year. The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest, according to which, the combined wealth of India's 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch a colossal $800 billion.

According to Forbes, the top 10 richest Indians are worth a cumulative $385 billion. Here's the list:

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has secured the top spot on the list with a net worth of a whopping $150 billion (Rs 1,211,460.11 crore). India's richest person Adani is also the third richest billionaire globally.

Also read: Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069 crore bid

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has secured the second spot with a net worth of $88 billion or Rs 710,723.26 crore, down 5 percent from last year. Between the top 2 richest Indians, Adani and Ambani now account for 30 per cent of the total wealth of India's 100 richest.

Radhakishan Damani

India's retailing king, Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain of supermarkets, is the third richest India with a fortune of $27.6 billion (Rs 222,908.66 crore). He broke into the top three for the first time though his net worth declined by 6 per cent.

Also read: Vistara to merge with Air India; Singapore Airlines to have 25.1% stake

Cyrus Poonawalla

Another year of bumper profits from Covid-19 vaccines have made Chairman of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company's Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla country's 4th richest man. He has a net worth of $21.5 billion or Rs 173,642.62 crore.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies has a whopping $21.4 billion or Rs 172,834.97 crore. Nadar also donated $662 million to education-related causes this year and witnessed the largest drop in net worth in absolute terms.

Savitri Jindal

India's richest woman and the Chairperson Emeritus of OP Jindal Group Savitri Jindal is the only woman billionaire in the Forbes top 10 list. Her net worth is $16.4 billion or Rs 132,452.97 crore.

Dilip Shanghvi

Sun Pharmaceuticals' founder's son Dilip Sanghvi is worth $15.5 billion or 125,184.21 crore. He is the central board member of the Reserve Bank of India.

Hinduja Brothers

Worth $15.2 billion or Rs 122,761.29 crore, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok Hinduja control the Hinduja Group started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in 1914.

Kumar Birla

The chairman of the textiles-to-cement conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has net worth $15 billion or Rs 121,146.01 crore. Birla inherited the group at the age of 28 when his father, Aditya Birla, died in 1995.

Bajaj Family

The Bajaj family owns a network of 40 companies under the Bajaj Group and is worth $14.6 billion or Rs 117,915.45 crore. The 96-year-old family-led business was started by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai in 1926.