India now seen as global champion of innovation and startups: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Bengaluru G20 meet

Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights India's startup prominence, open source Digital Public Infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems at G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Summit in Bengaluru. India's role in global innovation acknowledged, as startups from 29 countries gather. Digital Economy Working Group discussions focus on infrastructure, security, and skill development.

The pre-eminence of India in the world of startups is being recognised and India's message to the world is of partnership, of open source Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), of creating innovation ecosystems in their own countries and helping them create digital skills that are required for their success in the coming Techade, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology has said.

The remarks came on the sidelines of the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Summit, at Bengaluru. The minister, "Bangalore is like a hub for new ideas and startup companies. India is making great strides in digital innovation, and our entire nation is enthusiastically embracing the opportunities the digital world offers."

"In the backdrop of the world that's coming out of the Covid pandemic and one that is increasingly recognising India's presence on the world stage as the fifth largest economy in the world, and most importantly in particular in the space of digital economy and innovation in particular, the Digital Economy Working group, which is part of the G20, has held three meetings so far. And the fourth meeting is appropriately happening in Bengaluru," he said.

Chandrasekhar reminded everyone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's digital future.

"Today 120 startups from all over the world have assembled as a recognition of India's standing as a centre of gravity of the global innovation ecosystem and as a global champion of innovation and startups. It is an extremely exciting time that we are living in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already termed it as Techade or a decade of technology opportunities. He has already said that the India Techade will be synergised by creativity, determination and energy of young Indians all over the country," he said.

The Union minister also commended Prime Minister Modi's administration, saying it is a standout example of India's digital transformation. He stated an example from earlier times when only 15 rupees out of 100 released by the government actually reached people. The rest 85 rupees would be leaked to the intermediaries, which posed a considerable risk in the market.

Later, Chandrasekhar highlighted the dramatic shift brought about by India's digital revolution. He explained that now, due to digital mechanisms, money goes straight to people, reducing such losses significantly.

The summit is a significant platform for 174 startups from 29 countries, showcasing their innovations. The spotlight will shine on these startups on August 18, as around 30 of them will receive recognition for their contributions in different categories.

The summit also summit hosts the fourth meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group under the G20. This gathering unites digital leaders, experts, and representatives from various G20 countries. The conversations will delve into significant topics like 'Digital Public Infrastructure', 'Security in the Digital Economy', and 'Digital Skill Development'.