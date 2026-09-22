Apple Pay could arrive in India as early as October, soon after the 'October 15 UPI change', per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Cards are expected at launch, with UPI possible but uncertain on day one. Reuters says Axis Bank will be the first major partner.

Apple’s long-anticipated entry into India’s payments market could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reported Apple is preparing to launch Apple Pay in the country. The timing would place the debut soon after the "October 15 UPI change".

At launch, Apple Pay is expected to work with card payments, while reports have also suggested the company could bring UPI support to the service. Apple first launched Apple Pay in the US in 2014, and the service has since expanded to several markets worldwide.

What Apple may support at launch

Gurman said Apple Pay is expected to support UPI alongside cards in India. UPI enables instant transfers directly through participating banks and payment apps, and has become one of the country’s most widely used digital payment systems.

Still, it remains uncertain whether UPI will be live on day one; a recent Reuters report on Apple’s India rollout did not mention UPI in the initial phase. Earlier reports indicated Apple could start with cards only and introduce UPI later, meaning the exact options may be clarified closer to launch.

Banking partners and the rollout plan

Reuters has reported that Axis Bank is expected to be Apple’s first major banking partner, with Axis Bank credit cards supported initially. Apple is also said to be in discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, though commercial agreements with the two lenders had not been finalised at the time of the Reuters report.

The initial rollout could therefore be limited in bank coverage, expanding to more lenders over time through separate agreements.

Talks and timeline so far

Apple has been discussing Apple Pay with Indian banks and payment networks for months as it works toward a launch. A February Bloomberg report said Apple was in talks with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with Visa and Mastercard; at that time, Apple Pay was expected around mid-2026.

That timeline did not materialise, and Gurman’s latest note points to October as a possible window. The service would enter India's mature digital payments market.