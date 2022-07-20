Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

    Following a decline in international rates, the Centre has slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    Following a decline in international rates, the Centre has slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil.

    It has scrapped the Rs 6 a litre tax on the export of petrol and reduced the same on Aviation Turbine Fuel from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4. 

    Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced from Rs 13 per litre to Rs 11 per litre. 

    Finance Ministry notifications further that additional tax on domestic crude oil has been cut from Rs 23,250 per tonne to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

    India imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners on July 1, enabling product exports to gain from higher overseas margins. However, the energy companies' profit margins have eroded, considering the fall in international fuel prices. 

    Global crude prices have dipped since mid-June over concerns over the possibility of a global recession. In recent weeks, returns from processing diesel and gasoline in Asia have also slumped. 

