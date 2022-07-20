Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs, may be extended up to 50% employees; Details here

    "Work from home is now permitted for a maximum of one year. However, the DC may extend it for a period of one year at a time at the request of units," the department of commerce stated in its statement.

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs may be extended up to 50 per cent employees Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    Work from home will be permitted in special economic zones (SEZs) for a maximum of one year and may be extended to up to 50% of total employees, including contractual staff, according to a government announcement. The Indian government's commerce ministry's department of commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH under the Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006. According to the announcement, the decision was made in response to industry requests for a countrywide standard work-from-home policy. 

    "The notification was published in response to industry demand for a country-wide consistent Work From Home (WFH) policy throughout all Special Economic Zones. The Department of Commerce then undertook multiple rounds of conversations with various stakeholders before finalising the announcement," stated the department of commerce in its notification published on Tuesday, July 19.

    According to the government, the new law allows some types of SEZ employees to work from home. Here a list where WFH is applicable:

    i. Employees of IT/ ITeS SEZ units
    ii. Employees, who are temporarily incapacitated
    iii. Employees, who are travelling
    iv. Employees, who are working offsite

    Also Read | TCS is ending work from home model? Here's what CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said

    According to the new announcement, work from home privileges can be extended to up to 50% of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit. However, the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs has the authority to authorise a larger number of workers (more than 50%) for any legitimate cause that is documented in writing.

    "Work from home is now permitted for a maximum of one year. However, the DC may extend it for a period of one year at a time at the request of units," the department of commerce stated in its statement.

    The announcement further stated that for SEZ units whose employees are currently working from home, a transition time of 90 days has been granted to seek clearance.

    Also Read | Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers, will let you live in Bali tax-free for 5 years

    The work-from-home laws apply to Special Economic Zones, which are locations subject to a separate set of economic regulations than other parts of India. This is done in order to entice foreign direct investment. At the time, India has eight operational SEZs: Santa Cruz (Maharashtra), Cochin (Kerala), Kandla and Surat (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Falta (West Bengal), and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

    Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

    Is Remuno The Crypto Payment Provider That The Internet Needs?-snt

    Is Remuno The Crypto Payment Provider That The Internet Needs?

    Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft Google likely to slow down hiring process gcw

    Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft, Google; likely to slow down hiring process

    NEXT100XGEMS The Best Strategy for Cryptocurrency Marketing-snt

    NEXT100XGEMS: The Best Strategy for Cryptocurrency Marketing

    Netflix testing add a home feature to charge for password sharing details here gcw

    Netflix testing ‘add a home’ feature to charge for password sharing; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Ben Stokes: Loved every time I have played against Virat Kohli-ayh

    Ben Stokes: 'Loved every time I have played against Virat Kohli'

    All new Citroen C3 launched in India; here's everything you need to know - adt

    All new Citroen C3 launched in India; here's everything you need to know

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released know how to download it gcw

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released; know how to download it

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022 Counting of votes updates winner list gcw

    MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022: Counting underway, neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon