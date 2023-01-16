Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Employees crying, breaking down in office': Amazon Indian employee shares scene amid layoff

    Amazon has revealed that the company has planned to lay off 18,000 employees worldwide, including roughly 1,000 in India. The laid-off process in India has been started. The impacted employees will receive the support they require, such as severance money, health insurance, and other assistance.

    Employees crying, breaking down in office Amazon Indian employee shares heartbreaking scene amid layoff gcw
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Several of the impacted employees sobbed and were left "crying in the workplace" after Amazon revealed that it would be laying off 18,000 workers worldwide, including almost 1,000 in India when they learned that they were required to leave. An Amazon India employee showed gloomy office scenes, including individuals sobbing following layoff news, on Grapevine, a professional networking app for Indians.

    "Roughly 75% of my crew has left. Despite being in the last 25%, I no longer feel inspired to work. In cabins, they are firing individuals. People in the office are sobbing," posted about the worker.

    Both new hires and seasoned workers at Amazon India headquarters in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and other locations were affected by the layoffs. Most of the enterprises that the corporation closed were in the beginning phases of development.

    Amazon received a summons last week from the Pune office of the Labour Commission about its policy on mass layoffs and voluntary separation.

    Amazon said earlier this month that it will be letting go of some 18,000 workers. A number of teams, including Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organisations, will be particularly affected.

    In a statement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy indicated that the company has not finished its yearly planning process and that "I thought there will be further role reductions in early 2023."

    The impacted employees will receive the support they require, such as severance money, health insurance, and other assistance. We are giving packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance coverage, and outside job placement assistance to help people who are affected, Jassy continued.

