    Cyrus Mistry no more: Condolences pour in from industrialists

    Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday died in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Various industrialists including Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka took to social media and expressed shock to Mistry's demise. 

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted, passed away in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday. According to the police, the car, a Mercedes, crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge at around 3.15 pm. There were four persons in the car, and two of them, including Mistry, who passed away immediately. Jahangir Binshah Pandol has been identified as the second death. 

    Everyone was shocked by his passing, and ministers, business moguls, and politicians all paid respect to him.

    Taking to Twitter, Industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.”

    Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, tweeted: "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti."

    Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs, RIL, tweeted “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

    "Deeply saddened, will miss his ever-smiling presence," Naveen Jindal said on Cyrus Mistry’s demise.

