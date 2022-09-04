Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, has died in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car at the time of the accident.

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident on Sunday in the Palghar region of Maharashtra, which is close to Mumbai. The accident has been confirmed by police. He was in a Mercedes from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the collision occurred at about 3.15 pm on the Surya River Charoti bridge. Reports suggest that Mistry’s car had hit a divider. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.

"Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the tragedy happened at approximately 3.15 p.m. The Surya river bridge was the site of the accident," the district superintendent of police for Palghar Balasaheb Patil said. He further said more information, according to the SP, will be obtained from those who have been admitted to the hospital.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. While the bodies of the two deceased persons have been kept at Kasa in Palghar district, those who sustained injuries are being shifted to Rambo hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

According to various media reports, Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. The latest reports suggest that his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

Cyrus Mistry was lauded as the first non-Indian and just the second non-Tata to run the Tata Group in most of the Indian news media, but in reality, he was deeply ingrained in Mumbai society and had strong marriage ties to the Tatas. He had an Irish passport thanks to his mother, an Irish citizen of Indian descent whose sister was married to Pallonji Mistry's cousin and whose brother was an Indian shipping mogul.