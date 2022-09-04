Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, has died in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car at the time of the accident.
     

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident on Sunday in the Palghar region of Maharashtra, which is close to Mumbai. The accident has been confirmed by police. He was in a Mercedes from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the collision occurred at about 3.15 pm on the Surya River Charoti bridge. Reports suggest that Mistry’s car had hit a divider. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.

    "Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the tragedy happened at approximately 3.15 p.m. The Surya river bridge was the site of the accident," the district superintendent of police for Palghar Balasaheb Patil said.  He further said more information, according to the SP, will be obtained from those who have been admitted to the hospital.

    He is survived by his wife and two sons. While the bodies of the two deceased persons have been kept at Kasa in Palghar district, those who sustained injuries are being shifted to Rambo hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

    Also Read | Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports

    According to various media reports, Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. The latest reports suggest that his net worth was approximately $10 billion. 

    Cyrus Mistry was lauded as the first non-Indian and just the second non-Tata to run the Tata Group in most of the Indian news media, but in reality, he was deeply ingrained in Mumbai society and had strong marriage ties to the Tatas. He had an Irish passport thanks to his mother, an Irish citizen of Indian descent whose sister was married to Pallonji Mistry's cousin and whose brother was an Indian shipping mogul.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports - adt

    Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports

    Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here - adt

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP during Halla Bol rally says hatred is rising BJP RSS dividing country gcw

    'Hatred is rising; BJP, RSS dividing the country...': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP during ‘Halla Bol’ rally

    Ghulam Nabi Azad shares his party's agenda, says 'will give Hindustani name to it' - adt

    Ghulam Nabi Azad shares his party's agenda, says 'will give Hindustani name to it'

    INS Vikrant crew rave about utterly butterly delightful Twitter post gcw

    INS Vikrant crew rave about ‘utterly butterly’ delightful Twitter post

    Recent Stories

    Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports - adt

    Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports

    Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here - adt

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    tennis US Open 2022: My best match in the tournament - Rafael Nadal on drubbing Richard Gasquet in Round 3-ayh

    US Open 2022: 'My best match in the tournament' - Nadal on drubbing Gasquet in Round 3

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Chris Gayle roped in by Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Chris Gayle roped in by Gujarat Giants

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon