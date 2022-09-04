Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know all about former Tata Sons chairman

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday. Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the conglomerate, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra. Here are some facts you need to know about him.

    Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Sunday. He was 54. His wife and two kids have survived him. The incident happened on Sunday when his Mercedes, in which he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, "banged into a divider" close to Charoti in Palghar. The Surya river's bridge was the site of the disaster.

    According to a report from news agency PTI, the police officer also said that the two other people who were travelling with him, including the car's driver, were hurt and that all of the injured people had been sent to a hospital in Gujarat.

    Also Read | Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Here are some facts you need to know about it:

    - Mistry was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a Parsi family. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash.

    - Cyrus Mistry pursued his initial education at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in South Mumbai.

    - At the University of London, he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1990. Later, he attended the London Business School, and in 1996, the University of London awarded him an international executive master's degree in management.

    - Cyrus Mistry, son of late Pallonji Mistry, was a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji family that has been active in business, primarily in construction, for over a century. It was in the 1930s that Mistry's grandfather, Shapoorji Mistry, first acquired a stake in Tata Sons.

    Also Read | Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports

    - He was picked by a selection committee in the middle of 2012 to lead the Tata Group, and he assumed control in December of the same year. In October 2016, the board of Tata Group's holding company, Tata Sons, voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily.

    - Mistry was chosen as the conglomerate's new CEO in 2012 by Shapoorji Palonji Group, the company's largest stakeholder with an 18.4% interest.

    - Mistry, an Irish-Indian businessman and the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted in 2016 after a bitter court battle. He shot to prominence after when was chosen to lead one of the oldest business groups in India after Ratan Tata stepped down in 2012.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    India surpasses UK to become world's fifth biggest economy. Here's what experts suggest AJR

    'Strong reply to naysayers...' Indians elated as nation surpasses UK as fifth biggest world economy

    Uniswap BNB and Big Eyes Coin: Three Cryptocurrency Projects You Must Watch-snt

    Uniswap, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Cryptocurrency Projects You Must Watch

    Today on Crypto Market News: Immunicorn Finance, Cardano, and Neo Offers You Great returns-snt

    Today on Crypto Market News: Immunicorn Finance, Cardano, and Neo Offers You Great Returns.

    Big Eyes Set To Rival Solana and Hedera With Its Environmentally Friendly Goals-snt

    Big Eyes Set To Rival Solana and Hedera With Its Environmentally Friendly Goals

    Recent Stories

    Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer RBA

    Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Just try to stay in my zone and play the game - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Just try to stay in my zone and play the game' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports - adt

    Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai

    Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here - adt

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon