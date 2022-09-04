Cyrus Mistry no more: Know all about former Tata Sons chairman

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday. Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the conglomerate, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra. Here are some facts you need to know about him.

Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Sunday. He was 54. His wife and two kids have survived him. The incident happened on Sunday when his Mercedes, in which he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, "banged into a divider" close to Charoti in Palghar. The Surya river's bridge was the site of the disaster. According to a report from news agency PTI, the police officer also said that the two other people who were travelling with him, including the car's driver, were hurt and that all of the injured people had been sent to a hospital in Gujarat.

Here are some facts you need to know about it: - Mistry was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a Parsi family. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash. - Cyrus Mistry pursued his initial education at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in South Mumbai. - At the University of London, he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1990. Later, he attended the London Business School, and in 1996, the University of London awarded him an international executive master's degree in management. - Cyrus Mistry, son of late Pallonji Mistry, was a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji family that has been active in business, primarily in construction, for over a century. It was in the 1930s that Mistry's grandfather, Shapoorji Mistry, first acquired a stake in Tata Sons.