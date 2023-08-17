Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bata in talks with Adidas for strategic partnership in Indian market: Report

    Bata is reportedly in talks with sportswear manufacturer Adidas for a strategic partnership for the Indian market. The talks are likely at an advanced stage and the final deal contours are in the works, as per a report. Bata India has established itself among India’s largest footwear retailer.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Footwear manufacturer Bata India is in talks with sportswear giant Adidas for a strategic partnership, according to various media reports. The report further mentioned that the talks are likely at an advanced stage and the final deal contours are in the works. Through the collaboration, Adidas is likely to use Bata India's retail network to boost its presence in India, the report added.

    According to its most recent annual report, Bata India, the flagship of Bata BN, a company located in the Netherlands, has more than 2,050 locations around the nation and carries brands including Hush Puppies and Scholl. The report came in after the Gurugram-based manufacturer in its annual report mentioned that it has expanded its range of sneakers to more than 500 of its stores in a bid to cater to increased demand.

    As athleisure footwear demand soared as a result of sporting and adventure activities, trainers remained to be a leading category for the firm, according to Bata India's annual report.

    For the first quarter of the current financial year, Bata India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.8 crore, registering a decline of 10.3 percent from Rs 119.3 crore a year back. The company's revenue stood at Rs 958.1 crore, rising 1.6 per cent from Rs 943 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Among India's top footwear retailers, Bata India has made a name for itself. It has a very broad reach across the nation thanks to its retail network, which includes more than 2,100 outlets in close to 700 cities. The stores, with pricing points that cater to various customer segments, are not only located in strategic areas but can also be found in mini-metros and small villages.

