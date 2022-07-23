Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; know dates here

On gazette holidays, statutory holidays, and Sundays, both private and public banks are closed.

The Reserve Bank of India has published August's list of bank holidays. According to the RBI calendar, banks will be closed for 13 days this month.

Private and public banks are closed on gazette holidays, statutory holidays, and Sundays. Banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Aside from these holidays, several regional festivals will be held across the states. On such occasions, local branches of banks in various states would also be closed.

Because banks will be closed for nearly half the month in August, you must plan for all bank-related tasks ahead of time. During the holidays, online banking services will be available.

Know the list of holidays here:

1) August 1 - Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim), Sunday

2) August 8 and 9 - Muharram, Sunday

3) August 11 and 12 - Raksha bandhan

4) August 13 - Patriot's day

5) August 14 - Second saturday

6) August 15 - Independence day, Sunday

7) August 16 - Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

8) August 18 - Janmashtami

9) August 19 - Shravan vad/Krishna jayanthi

10) August 20 - Sri Krishna Ashtami

11) August 22 - Sunday

12) August 28 - Fourth saturday

13) August 29 - Tithi of srimanta sankardeva, Sunday

14) August 31 - Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi

Banks will be closed across the country on August 15 in observance of Independence Day. Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Shahenshahi, and Muharram are other regional holidays.

