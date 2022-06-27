Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

Several holidays are regional, and they may differ from one state to the next and from one bank to the next. As previously stated, there are 14 bank holidays in July, seven of which are weekend holidays. Know dates here.

Following a month of fewer bank holidays in June, commercial and public lenders in numerous areas of India are anticipated to witness a significant number of bank holidays in July 2022. This year, there are up to 14 bank holidays in July. The month of July will begin in a few days, which means that there will be a new set of bank holidays in July that will take effect according to the Reserve Bank of India's schedule. The RBI creates a calendar for each month that includes bank holidays.

Several holidays are regional, and they may differ from one state to the next and from one bank to the next. As previously stated, there are 14 bank holidays in July, seven of which are weekend holidays. On the other hand, there are eight regional holidays during which lenders in certain locations remain closed owing to events in those places. If we combine the two groups together, we get 15 bank holidays.

Also Read | This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know

Here's the list of Bank holidays:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 3: First Sunday

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Also Read | India's e-passport rollout to start by end of year, will ensure safe, easy int'l travel; All about it

To minimise any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related tasks, you should call your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year for your location.

The holidays are divided into three categories, "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act," "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday," and "Banks' Closing of Accounts."