    Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

    Several holidays are regional, and they may differ from one state to the next and from one bank to the next. As previously stated, there are 14 bank holidays in July, seven of which are weekend holidays. Know dates here.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Following a month of fewer bank holidays in June, commercial and public lenders in numerous areas of India are anticipated to witness a significant number of bank holidays in July 2022. This year, there are up to 14 bank holidays in July. The month of July will begin in a few days, which means that there will be a new set of bank holidays in July that will take effect according to the Reserve Bank of India's schedule. The RBI creates a calendar for each month that includes bank holidays.

    Several holidays are regional, and they may differ from one state to the next and from one bank to the next. As previously stated, there are 14 bank holidays in July, seven of which are weekend holidays. On the other hand, there are eight regional holidays during which lenders in certain locations remain closed owing to events in those places. If we combine the two groups together, we get 15 bank holidays.

    Here's the list of Bank holidays: 

    July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar
    July 3: First Sunday
    July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala
    July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid
    July 10: Second Sunday
    July 11: Eid-ul-Azha
    July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok
    July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong
    July 16: Harela — Dehradun
    July 17: Third Sunday
    July 23: Fourth Saturday
    July 24: Fourth Sunday
    July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala
    July 31: Fifth Sunday

    To minimise any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related tasks, you should call your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year for your location.

    The holidays are divided into three categories, "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act," "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday," and "Banks' Closing of Accounts."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
