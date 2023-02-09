1xBet refutes media report, says Curaçao license is valid and fully operational

1xBet is a leading global bookmaker brand that has licenses in several international markets, including Curacao, which is home to many global gaming and betting companies.

Premier bookmaker brand 1xBet produced its Curaçao license to refute a media report accusing the Curaçao-based company of operating without a license.

1xBet is a leading global bookmaker brand that has licenses in several international markets, including Curacao, which is home to many global gaming and betting companies.

The company said a small sports website featured a news story containing inaccurate data about 1xBet.

“We believe it is appropriate to provide official information that fully corresponds to the true state of affairs,” the bookmaker with a presence in premier global sports competitions said in a press release.

“1xBet has encountered no issues concerning its Curacao license, which remains valid. 1xBet and its franchises continue to fulfil their obligations to customers and partners,” the bookmaker clarified.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content