    1xBet refutes media report, says Curaçao license is valid and fully operational

    1xBet refutes media report, says Curacao license is valid and fully operational
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Premier bookmaker brand 1xBet produced its Curaçao license to refute a media report accusing the Curaçao-based company of operating without a license.

    The company said a small sports website featured a news story containing inaccurate data about 1xBet.

    “We believe it is appropriate to provide official information that fully corresponds to the true state of affairs,” the bookmaker with a presence in premier global sports competitions said in a press release.

    “1xBet has encountered no issues concerning its Curacao license, which remains valid. 1xBet and its franchises continue to fulfil their obligations to customers and partners,” the bookmaker clarified.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
