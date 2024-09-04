Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Potential contestants list creates buzz on social media

Social media is abuzz with speculation about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. Discussions are rife about who will be entering the popular reality show this time, and a list of potential contestants is making waves.

There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. The promo has already been released, and the identity of the host is a hot topic of discussion. Amidst all this, the list of probable contestants for Season 11 is now going viral on social media. Who are they? See if your favorite is on the list!

Mokshitha Pai - Gowthami Jadhav

Both Mokshitha Pai and Gowthami Jadhav are popular heroines of Kannada television, especially Zee Kannada. Mokshitha Pai shone as Paru, while Gowthami Jadhav rocked as Satya. There is also speculation that both of them will be contesting in Bigg Boss Season 11.

Ashwini Gowda - Sharmitha GowdaAshwini Gowda, a Kannada actress and anchor, is currently the secretary of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and is known for her pro-Kannada advocacy. Stylish actress Sharmitha Gowda, who played the villainous Bhanumathi in the serial *Geetha*, is also rumoured to be joining.

Tarun Chandra - Chetan Chandra

Chocolate hero Tarun Chandra, who entertained everyone with films like Khushi, Love Guru, and Geleya, is said to be back on screen through Bigg Boss. Along with that, Chetan Chandra, who starred in PUC, Premisam, Rajadhani, and Jarasandha films and also acted in Satyam Shivam Sundaram serials, will also be contesting.

Reels Reshma - Asha Bhat

The names of Reels Reshma, who appeared in Gicchi Giligli Season 3, and singer Asha Bhat are also on the list of probable contestants for Bigg Boss Season 11. Asha Bhat's name was also heard in last year's Bigg Boss. Wait and see if she comes this time.



Akash - Tanvi Balaraj

It is heard that Akash, the hero of the serial Kenda Sampige, which is nearing its end, and actress Tanviya Balaraj, who is playing the lead role of Aradhana in the serial Antarapata, will also participate in Bigg Boss.

Sukrutha Nag, Amitha Sadashiva

There are also whispers that Sukrutha Nag, the beauty who starred in Agnisakshi, Kaveri Kannada Medium and Lakshana serials, and Amitha Sadashiva, the Mangalore beauty who starred in Olave Nildana, may also contest in Bigg Boss.

Pankaj Narayan - Trivikram

It is reported that actor Pankaj Narayan, who made a name for himself with the film Cheluvina Chilipili, and the son of famous director S. Narayan, will also be entering Bigg Boss. It is also being said that actor Trivikram, who became famous through the serial Padmavati, will also participate as a contestant.

Chandraprabha - Raghavendra

Both Chandraprabha and Raghavendra are comedy actors, who gained recognition in Gicchi Giligi. The comic timing of both is amazing. They are also the best entertainers, if both of them come to Bigg Boss this time, it will be a hub of entertainment for the audience.



Varsha Kaveri, Varun Aradhya

Varsha and Varun, the couple who made a lot of noise on social media as content creators. Both were initially in love and later broke up and made a lot of news. Later Varun also acted in the serial Vrindavan. Now the audience is waiting to see what it would be like if both of them entered Bigg Boss together.

