    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Potential contestants list creates buzz on social media

    Social media is abuzz with speculation about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. Discussions are rife about who will be entering the popular reality show this time, and a list of potential contestants is making waves.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. The promo has already been released, and the identity of the host is a hot topic of discussion. Amidst all this, the list of probable contestants for Season 11 is now going viral on social media. Who are they? See if your favorite is on the list!

    article_image2

    Mokshitha Pai - Gowthami Jadhav
    Both Mokshitha Pai and Gowthami Jadhav are popular heroines of Kannada television, especially Zee Kannada. Mokshitha Pai shone as Paru, while Gowthami Jadhav rocked as Satya. There is also speculation that both of them will be contesting in Bigg Boss Season 11.

    article_image3

    Ashwini Gowda - Sharmitha GowdaAshwini Gowda, a Kannada actress and anchor, is currently the secretary of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and is known for her pro-Kannada advocacy. Stylish actress Sharmitha Gowda, who played the villainous Bhanumathi in the serial *Geetha*, is also rumoured to be joining.

    article_image4

    Tarun Chandra - Chetan Chandra
    Chocolate hero Tarun Chandra, who entertained everyone with films like Khushi, Love Guru, and Geleya, is said to be back on screen through Bigg Boss. Along with that, Chetan Chandra, who starred in PUC, Premisam, Rajadhani, and Jarasandha films and also acted in Satyam Shivam Sundaram serials, will also be contesting.

    article_image5

    Reels Reshma - Asha Bhat
    The names of Reels Reshma, who appeared in Gicchi Giligli Season 3, and singer Asha Bhat are also on the list of probable contestants for Bigg Boss Season 11. Asha Bhat's name was also heard in last year's Bigg Boss. Wait and see if she comes this time.
     

    article_image6

    Akash - Tanvi Balaraj
    It is heard that Akash, the hero of the serial Kenda Sampige, which is nearing its end, and actress Tanviya Balaraj, who is playing the lead role of Aradhana in the serial Antarapata, will also participate in Bigg Boss.

    article_image7

    Sukrutha Nag, Amitha Sadashiva
    There are also whispers that Sukrutha Nag, the beauty who starred in Agnisakshi, Kaveri Kannada Medium and Lakshana serials, and Amitha Sadashiva, the Mangalore beauty who starred in Olave Nildana, may also contest in Bigg Boss.

    article_image8

    Pankaj Narayan - Trivikram
    It is reported that actor Pankaj Narayan, who made a name for himself with the film Cheluvina Chilipili, and the son of famous director S. Narayan, will also be entering Bigg Boss. It is also being said that actor Trivikram, who became famous through the serial Padmavati, will also participate as a contestant.

    article_image9

    Chandraprabha - Raghavendra
    Both Chandraprabha and Raghavendra are comedy actors, who gained recognition in Gicchi Giligi. The comic timing of both is amazing. They are also the best entertainers, if both of them come to Bigg Boss this time, it will be a hub of entertainment for the audience.
     

    article_image10

    Varsha Kaveri, Varun Aradhya
    Varsha and Varun, the couple who made a lot of noise on social media as content creators. Both were initially in love and later broke up and made a lot of news. Later Varun also acted in the serial Vrindavan. Now the audience is waiting to see what it would be like if both of them entered Bigg Boss together.

