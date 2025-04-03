user
Carlo Ancelotti: Why Arsenal should be wary of Real Madrid's extra-time mastermind

Carlo Ancelotti has established himself as a master of extra-time victories with Real Madrid, consistently guiding the team to success in extended knockout matches.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 3:45 PM IST

A Legacy Built on Experience

Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching record speaks for itself, and his vast experience allows him to make crucial decisions at the right time. As Real Madrid's manager, he has excelled in one key area—navigating extra-time battles. Time and again, Ancelotti has demonstrated his ability to guide Los Blancos through extended matches, securing vital victories in crucial knockout fixtures.

Real Madrid’s Extra-Time Dominance

The Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad marked the 13th time that Real Madrid, under Ancelotti, needed extra time to secure progression. In the 2024/25 season alone, Madrid has survived three extended matches—against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16, Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, and Real Sociedad in the Copa semi-final.

Interestingly, during Ancelotti’s two stints at the club, the only season without a knockout tie going into extra time was 2014/15, his last campaign in his first tenure at the Bernabeu.


A Familiar Foe: Atletico Madrid

One recurring theme in Real Madrid's extra-time history under Ancelotti is Atletico Madrid’s frequent presence in these encounters. In four of the five seasons where Madrid has gone the distance in a knockout tie, Atleti has been their opponent, whether in the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, or Champions League.

The most famous of these clashes was the 2013/14 Champions League final in Lisbon. With Atletico on the verge of victory, Sergio Ramos' iconic 93rd-minute equalizer forced extra time, where Real Madrid capitalized on their stunned rivals to win their historic 10th European crown (La Decima) with a 4-1 victory.

Since 2021: Extra Time Becomes the Norm

Upon his return to Real Madrid in 2021, Ancelotti's second spell has been characterized by dramatic late-game heroics. The 2021/22 Champions League campaign was especially memorable, with extra-time comebacks against Chelsea in the quarterfinals and Manchester City in the semifinals, reinforcing Madrid’s reputation for thrilling European nights.

Penalty shootouts have also played a role in Madrid’s extra-time triumphs under Ancelotti. They have faced three penalty deciders in recent years, most notably the controversial double-touch incident involving Julian Álvarez in the Champions League round of 16. Despite the pressure, Ancelotti’s team has always emerged victorious in these scenarios, winning penalty shootouts against Valencia (Spanish Super Cup 2022/23), Manchester City (Champions League 2023/24), and Atletico Madrid (Champions League 2024).

What Lies Ahead

Real Madrid faces a crucial period ahead, starting with a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal on April 9, followed by an intense El Clasico battle against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. As Ancelotti continues to showcase his tactical acumen in extra-time scenarios, Madridistas can remain confident that, should a match stretch beyond 90 minutes, their team is in the hands of a true master of the extended game.

