Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series

Panchayat Season 4 is returning on Prime Video with more heartwarming moments, drama, and laughter from Abhishek and Phulera’s beloved characters. Fans are in for a treat.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Panchayat Season 4 is set to make its highly anticipated return to Prime Video on July 2, 2025, marking five years since its debut. Fans of the comedy-drama will be thrilled to follow the continuing adventures of Abhishek and the quirky characters from the village of Phulera. The upcoming season promises more laughter, drama, and heartwarming moments.

 

Produced by The Viral Fever and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, Panchayat Season 4 continues its tradition of delivering a simple yet relatable portrayal of rural life. The series has been praised for its brilliant performances, especially by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, who all return to reprise their roles.

As Abhishek navigates the challenges of being a secretary in a remote Uttar Pradesh village, the new season introduces fresh adventures and obstacles that will test the relationships between the characters. Viewers can expect plenty of emotional highs and hilarious lows as the story delves deeper into the lives of the villagers.

 

Since its debut in 2020, Panchayat has captivated audiences with its grounded storytelling and charm. With Season 4, fans can look forward to more unforgettable moments, as the characters face new hurdles while maintaining the humor and warmth that has made the show a standout success.

