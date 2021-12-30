Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

Rashami Desai's mother has spoken about how her daughter has always been a fighter, despite facing a lot of struggles in her life. Read to know about why Rashami's mom is proud of her daughter.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 has been high on drama and entertainment. The show will have its finale very soon, and the contestants are trying their best to beat the other contestants in the game to become the top finalists. Talking about Rashami in general, she had entered the show as a wild card participant and has been making headlines for varied reasons. From her ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee to her bond with Umar Riaz, she has always entertained her fans with the show.

Rashami is known to be one of the strongest participants of Bigg Boss 15. Fans have been appreciating her since the start. A lot of them have appreciated her since the start of the show. A lot of them have also come in support of her, and she is also getting support from her family members. Rashami's mother told Spotboy E, "There's a saying which says, what doesn't break you makes you stronger, and needless to say she has been nailing it since day one".

There has been a lot of news going around her, but she is not here to talk about that. Time has been the biggest answer. Rashami has been strong and fierce despite all that has been going on inside. Rashami's mother also said that her daughter has always made her proud, and right now, she is also proud of the same. She wants to thank all the viewers of the show and Rashami Desai's fans who have always supported her.

For the unversed, TV actor Nandish Sandhu had married actress, Rashami Desai. The actor had been married to Rashami for three years before they separated in 2015. The duo had fallen in love with one another on the sets of Uttaran, which was a popular show. They had got married in 2012, although issues started coming in their married life, and then they headed for separation.

