Chinese company Xiaomi's latest electric car, the YU7 electric SUV, has taken the market by storm, racking up a record number of bookings within hours of its release.

Xiaomi, the Chinese company renowned for its smartphones and electric gadgets, has made a splash in the automotive world with the release of its latest electric car, the YU7 electric SUV. Launched just two days ago, the YU7 has already created a buzz in the market.

300,000 Bookings in 72 Hours

According to global media reports, the YU7 electric SUV has received over 300,000 pre-orders within 72 hours of its launch. The company stated that approximately 280,000 to 315,000 bookings were made across its 351 retail stores, excluding online bookings, which are expected to further increase the total count.

Pre-bookings commenced on June 26, and within the first 18 hours, the company received over 240,000 locked-in orders, including online reservations. This impressive figure highlights Xiaomi's rapidly growing influence in China's EV market. The YU7's affordability, being nearly 4% cheaper than Tesla's Model Y, positions it as a strong competitor to major Chinese automaker BYD.

YU7 Electric SUV Features and Price

The YU7 electric SUV joins the ranks of powerful SUVs with a starting price of 253,000 yuan (approximately $35,600). The company offers three variants: YU7, YU7 Pro, and YU7 Max, each with different battery capacities and ranges.

The YU7 generates 315 bhp and boasts a range of 835 km on a single charge. The YU7 Pro variant offers 489 bhp and a range of 770 km. The YU7 Max provides a driving range of 760 km. All variants support ultra-fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes, providing a range of up to 620 km in 15 minutes. The YU7 is available in nine colors.

A unique feature is the Motion Sickness Relief Mode, developed in collaboration with hospitals. This system automatically adjusts the vehicle's shocks, pitch, and roll, reducing motion sickness symptoms like dizziness by up to 51% during travel.