Image Credit : Google

EVs are gaining popularity due to government policies, charging infrastructure, and model availability. While there are many EV options, large family EV choices are limited or expensive. But this is about to change as Mahindra, MG, and Kia are launching large family EVs this year. Let's look at the key details of upcoming 7-seater family EVs.

Kia Carens EV

The Kia Carens EV is expected to be derived from the Creta Electric, which is currently available in 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options. Hyundai's EV offers a MIDC range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. These figures may vary slightly in the Carens EV. Recently, one of its test versions was spotted with an ADAS radar module and a charging port. The electric version will look similar to its ICE counterpart. Expect some EV-specific changes.