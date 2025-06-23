Top 7-seater electric SUVs worth waiting: New EVs from Mahindra, MG and Kia REVEALED!
The demand for large family EVs is growing, and Mahindra, MG, and Kia are launching new models to meet it. These upcoming 7-seater EVs offer various features and range options, catering to the needs of larger families.
EVs are gaining popularity due to government policies, charging infrastructure, and model availability. While there are many EV options, large family EV choices are limited or expensive. But this is about to change as Mahindra, MG, and Kia are launching large family EVs this year. Let's look at the key details of upcoming 7-seater family EVs.
The Kia Carens EV is expected to be derived from the Creta Electric, which is currently available in 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options. Hyundai's EV offers a MIDC range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. These figures may vary slightly in the Carens EV. Recently, one of its test versions was spotted with an ADAS radar module and a charging port. The electric version will look similar to its ICE counterpart. Expect some EV-specific changes.
Mahindra XUV 700 EV
The Mahindra XUV 700 EV will be a three-row version of the XUV 900 coupe SUV, sharing its platform, powertrain, and design elements. It will feature a closed-off grille and aero-optimized alloy wheels. Like the XUV 900, the upcoming XUV 700 EV will offer a three-screen setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. This 7-seater EV comes with captain seats for second-row passengers, offering ample legroom and headroom.
MG M9
Official bookings for the MG M9 have already commenced at a token amount of ₹51,000. Interested customers can book the EV through MG Select dealerships or the MG Select website. It is a luxury electric MPV with a 90kWH battery pack and a single electric motor on the front axle. With a front-wheel-drive setup, it delivers a maximum power of 245bhp and a torque of 350Nm. This MPV offers a range of 430 km on a full charge.