Dubai YouTuber Movlogs has garnered attention for his extravagant room decor, $500,000 Ferrari suspended from ceiling as chandelier. A video showcasing installation process has gone viral, amassing millions of views and sparking diverse reactions.

Dubai-based YouTuber Mohamed Beiraghdary, also known as Movlogs, is making headlines because of his new, unique, and rather expensive room decor. The social media star, who is well-known for displaying an opulent lifestyle in the United Arab Emirates, said that he had purchased a Ferrari for $500,000, or around Rs 4.3 crore. However, driving was not intended for this vehicle. Contrary to its intended usage, this is being utilised as a chandelier that hangs from the ceiling as room décor.

Check Out Video Here:

The entire procedure of bringing in the exotic Italian sports automobile and suspending it from the ceiling is shown in the Instagram video. People can be seen lifting the automobile and then hauling it into the air in the footage. A few seconds later, Mohamed Beiraghdary descends the stairs, posing with his new chandelier while gazing at it. To make things apparent, the caption on the post said, "My new $500,000 chandelier. This is my own invention that will be made."

Social Media Reacts to Video

Since becoming viral, the video has received over 800,000 likes and over 24 million views on the internet. In addition, the video's comment area is teeming with responses from online users. One social media user commented on the photo, saying, "La Ferrari in the living room is crazy." Someone another said, "Looks horrible, like a plastic toy hanging, should've got a crashed one from an auction, fixed and turned that into a chandelier." Meanwhile, someone else said, "Wow, brother, this is incredible."

Love it or hate it, the video has sparked buzz, proving Dubai takes luxury to the next level.