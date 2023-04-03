Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently took a ride in a self-driving car in London. The billionaire is now convinced that autonomous vehicles are going to next big change in the transportation sector. Here's what he said. Watch the video as well.

    Watch Bill Gates takes ride in self driving car here is what he said gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Bill Gates, an American business tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft, recently got his hands on a self-driving vehicle on a London street. He was intrigued by the technology of the AV from British startup Wayve. He published a blog article titled Hands Off The Wheel: The Rules Of The Road Are About To Change in which he expressed his opinions on the matter. In the long opinion piece, he said that the machine surely will take over driving sooner rather than later.

    According to his piece, a human driver is in complete control of the car in stages 0 to 2, but the car can offer help by using features like adaptive cruise control and lane centering.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

    When technology reaches Level 3, it begins to switch authority from the driver to the car. The car can be completely driverless at all times and in all situations by the time you achieve the greatest level; level 5 cars may not even have steering handles.

    Speaking about the eventual transition to AVs, Gates said that several automobile manufacturers, including GM, Honda, and Tesla, are already developing vehicles with autonomous features that resemble traditional cars. 

    Also Read | 2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh; Check out its latest features

    The internet mogul asserts that Wayve is creating a cutting-edge method for self-driving, a claim that will become true in 10 years. Wayve uses deep learning methods to accomplish the same goal, according to Gates. The algorithm picks up knowledge through repetition, using models and a lot of real-world driving experience to assess its environment and respond in real-time.

    The creation of completely automated driving, in Gates' opinion, will be a game-changer on level with the invention of computers.

    Also Read | 2024 Hyundai Sonata first look revealed with major design changes; Check out

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti maximum orders for Ertiga Grand Vitara Jimny Baleno more gcw

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti; maximum orders for Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny & more

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023

    Mahindra may launch new entry level 4 4 variant of Thar check out all details gcw

    Mahindra may launch new entry-level 4x4 variant of Thar

    2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12 39 lakh Check out its latest features gcw

    2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh; Check out its latest features

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India snt

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

    Recent Stories

    football Graham Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager snt

    Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager

    Mumbai Police arrests Class 12 student from Gujarat for posting threat tweets to airline AJR

    Mumbai Police arrests Class 12 student from Gujarat for posting threat tweets to airline

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT RBA

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT

    Kerala: Central Home Ministry to probe train attack case; NIA likely to join, says report anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Terror angle not ruled out; NIA likely to join, says report

    WhatsApp message claims govt is offering free phone recharge PIB issues clarification gcw

    WhatsApp message claims govt is offering free phone recharge; PIB issues clarification

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon