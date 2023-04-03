Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently took a ride in a self-driving car in London. The billionaire is now convinced that autonomous vehicles are going to next big change in the transportation sector. Here's what he said. Watch the video as well.

Bill Gates, an American business tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft, recently got his hands on a self-driving vehicle on a London street. He was intrigued by the technology of the AV from British startup Wayve. He published a blog article titled Hands Off The Wheel: The Rules Of The Road Are About To Change in which he expressed his opinions on the matter. In the long opinion piece, he said that the machine surely will take over driving sooner rather than later.

According to his piece, a human driver is in complete control of the car in stages 0 to 2, but the car can offer help by using features like adaptive cruise control and lane centering.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

When technology reaches Level 3, it begins to switch authority from the driver to the car. The car can be completely driverless at all times and in all situations by the time you achieve the greatest level; level 5 cars may not even have steering handles.

Speaking about the eventual transition to AVs, Gates said that several automobile manufacturers, including GM, Honda, and Tesla, are already developing vehicles with autonomous features that resemble traditional cars.

Also Read | 2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh; Check out its latest features

The internet mogul asserts that Wayve is creating a cutting-edge method for self-driving, a claim that will become true in 10 years. Wayve uses deep learning methods to accomplish the same goal, according to Gates. The algorithm picks up knowledge through repetition, using models and a lot of real-world driving experience to assess its environment and respond in real-time.

The creation of completely automated driving, in Gates' opinion, will be a game-changer on level with the invention of computers.

Also Read | 2024 Hyundai Sonata first look revealed with major design changes; Check out