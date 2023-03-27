2024 Hyundai Sonata first look revealed with major design changes; Check out

The heavily revised 2024 Sonata will be Hyundai’s centerpiece at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show, and it heralds its sportiest re-design ever. Basically, it has been re-born as a dynamic sedan with a low-slung look, aggressive styling, and future-oriented technology.

The facelift for Hyundai Motor Company's eighth-generation Sonata vehicle will debut in 2024. At the Seoul Mobility Show on March 30, the carmaker intends to officially introduce the 2024 Sonata to the world. Standard and N Line versions of the revamped sports sedan will be available.

It has sophisticated functionality and considerable design improvements. Despite this, the car has an impressive LED light bar up front, just as the Kona crossover, Staria minivan, and Grandeur sedan. The quad exhaust tips and the 19-inch alloy wheels have new designs as part of the update. The H emblem has also been placed somewhat lower beneath the light bar to give it a more aggressive appearance. The taillights have also been updated.

The inside of the 2024 Sonata is slick and contemporary, with a fancy curved display that was modelled after BMW's iDrive 8. A piece of curved glass surrounds the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, giving them a posh appearance and feel. Some of the changes made to the cabin to make it cleaner and more pleasant for the driver are the continuous air vent design, redesigned steering with the four dots (H in Morse code), and the gear selector moved to the steering column.

