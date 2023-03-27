Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2024 Hyundai Sonata first look revealed with major design changes; Check out

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The heavily revised 2024 Sonata will be Hyundai’s centerpiece at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show, and it heralds its sportiest re-design ever. Basically, it has been re-born as a dynamic sedan with a low-slung look, aggressive styling, and future-oriented technology.

    The facelift for Hyundai Motor Company's eighth-generation Sonata vehicle will debut in 2024. At the Seoul Mobility Show on March 30, the carmaker intends to officially introduce the 2024 Sonata to the world. Standard and N Line versions of the revamped sports sedan will be available.
     

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

    It has sophisticated functionality and considerable design improvements. Despite this, the car has an impressive LED light bar up front, just as the Kona crossover, Staria minivan, and Grandeur sedan. The quad exhaust tips and the 19-inch alloy wheels have new designs as part of the update. The H emblem has also been placed somewhat lower beneath the light bar to give it a more aggressive appearance. The taillights have also been updated.
     

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour

    The inside of the 2024 Sonata is slick and contemporary, with a fancy curved display that was modelled after BMW's iDrive 8. A piece of curved glass surrounds the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, giving them a posh appearance and feel. Some of the changes made to the cabin to make it cleaner and more pleasant for the driver are the continuous air vent design, redesigned steering with the four dots (H in Morse code), and the gear selector moved to the steering column.
     

    Spy shots have revealed that the new model may come with AWD, but nothing is official yet. The Seamless Horizon Lamp and wide-set, hidden headlamps create a dramatic lighting effect, emphasizing the vehicle’s wide stance while adding a futuristic touch.
     With these upgrades, the 2024 Sonata facelift promises to be a fierce competitor in the midsize sedan segment.

    Also Read | 5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India snt

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Brezza Swift more to become expensive from April gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car gcw

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car?

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch may get fully electric i5 variant here is what we know gcw

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released Here is what we know so far gcw

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India snt

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today March 27 on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details - adt

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better-ayh

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better

    5 ways to keep your money safe as UPI scams are increasing gcw

    UPI scams are increasing, 5 ways to keep your money safe

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon