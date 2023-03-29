2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh; Check out its latest features

Skoda Auto India has launched the Kushaq Onyx Edition in the country with a price tag of Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is positioned between the Active and Ambition variant in the SUV’s variant lineup. Know all details about it.

Skoda has launched the new Kushaq Onyx Edition for Rs 12.39 lakh – Rs 80,000 more than the base Active trim. The Onyx Edition is only offered with the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and lies between the Active and mid-spec Ambition Classic trims.

The Kushaq Onyx Edition is the most recent addition to the lineup. Over the standard Active version of Kushaq, it receives a number of aesthetic upgrades and feature enhancements.

The new Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition sits in the SUV's variation range between the Active and Ambition models. The model's LED headlights with incorporated DRLs, back wiper, washer, and defogger, fog lights with static turning function, and unique decals on either side of the body are a few of its standout features. Additionally, "Tecton" tyre covers are added to the steel rims, and a "Onyx" badge is added to the SUV's B-pillar.

The 2023 Kushaq Onyx Edition's services include touch controls for automated temperature control, scuff plates with the word "Onyx" engraved on them, new perforated leatherette seats with fabric inlays, textile mats, and memory foam pillows as standard.

The new Kushaq Onyx Edition has a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine under the bonnet that generates 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is used to solely transmit power to the wheels.

The Kushaq Onyx Edition has been launched after Skoda Auto India registered its biggest year in terms of sales in 2022, with 53,721 units sold and an annual growth of 125%. The SLAVIA sedan, the automaker's second offering on this chassis, made its premiere in March 2022.

The Kushaq takes on the crowded midsize SUV space with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and the Volkswagen Taigun.

(Photo: Twitter | @PranshuSuhalka)