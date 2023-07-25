WATCH: Baba Ramdev drives Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover Defender 130 in Haridwar; video goes viral

Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved's Baba Ramdev was recently seen in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, riding a Land Rover Defender 130, and the video of him inside the car has gone viral on social media. The SUV sports a striking Sedona Red paint scheme and comes with a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.5 crore. While it's unclear whether Ramdev purchased the car, he was spotted sitting in the driver's seat and taking the car for a spin. The Defender 130 is the largest and most premium model in Land Rover's Indian lineup.

In the viral video, Baba Ramdev is seen inspecting the car before taking a seat behind the wheel. The SUV also had other occupants present. After a brief wait, Ramdev takes the car for a ride. The vehicle appears to be brand new, as it does not have any registration plates.

The Sedona Red color option is exclusive to the Defender 130 and is not available with the 110 variant. The 2023 edition of the SUV was launched in India earlier this year, and deliveries have recently commenced.

The Defender 130 is an extended version of the Defender 110, featuring the same wheelbase but with a body that is 340mm longer than its predecessor, allowing for a third row of seats. It shares the same platform as the Defender 110.

The SUV comes with several impressive features, including single-pod LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, and smoked tail lamps.

Inside, it boasts an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 4-zone automatic climate control, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions, as well as a 360-degree camera.

As the video continues to gain attention on social media, Baba Ramdev's ride in the luxurious Defender 130 has piqued the interest of many automotive enthusiasts and fans alike.