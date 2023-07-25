WATCH: Fire engulfs luxury BMW car on busy Chennai road; dramatic video goes viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A luxury BMW car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai. Videos of the green-coloured car engulfed in smoke and flames coming out of it have gone viral.

    A dramatic incident unfolded in Chennai as a luxury BMW car caught fire in the middle of a busy road. Videos of the green-coloured car engulfed in smoke and flames quickly spread on social media on Tuesday. Fortunately, the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle just in time and was unharmed.

    Local reports indicated that the fire department promptly responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze. The alarming incident occurred in Chrompet, a locality in the Tamil Nadu capital.

    The driver, identified as 22-year-old Parthasarthy, noticed the smoke and promptly stopped the car before making a swift exit. The car involved in the incident was a 3 Series GT. Parthasarthy was on a journey from Thiruvallikeni to Tindivanam when the unfortunate event took place.

    As a result of the car fire, heavy traffic congestion ensued on the road. However, the traffic police swiftly intervened and worked to clear the road to restore normalcy.

