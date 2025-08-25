The limited-edition Mahindra BE.6 Batman Edition, based on the BE.6 electric SUV, sold all 999 units in just 135 seconds. This special edition features unique Batman branding, a satin black finish, and interior details inspired by the Dark Knight.

Mahindra launched the BE 6 Batman Edition on August 14 as a special version of the electric SUV. The SUV had 300 units when it was first released as a limited edition model. However, the business raised the quantity to 999 pieces due to public demand. According to the brand's most recent release, all of these electric SUVs were sold out within 135 seconds of reservations opening. The Pack Three version of the electric SUV serves as the foundation for the limited-edition Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition. It has a 79 kWh battery pack that can travel 682 miles on a single charge, according to ARAI certification. An electric motor mounted on the back axle uses the power produced by the battery. At full capacity, this motor generates 286 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque.

The BE 6 Batman Edition, which retails for Rs 27.79 lakh, offers aficionados a special opportunity to purchase an electric SUV that honours the superhero motif. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has a unique satin black finish that enhances its appeal. It has the Batman logo on the fender, bumper and rear lamp, the Dark Knight insignia on the tailgate and personalised Batman decals on the front doors.

What Do We Know About Batman Edition?

This electric SUV version also has 19-inch wheels, however 20-inch ones are a possibility. The Batman insignia is affixed to the wheel hub caps to emphasise their distinct personality. Additionally, alchemical gold paint is applied to the springs and brakes.

The immersive superhero-themed experience is further enhanced with Night Trail carpet planks with a Batman projection inside, and the Infinity Roof is adorned with a Dark Knight Trilogy logo. This version appears to pay homage to Gotham's guardian.

The inside of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition also carries over the Gotham motif. The edition number is displayed on a brushed aluminium plaque on the dashboard, adding to the vehicle's rarity. A brushed alchemical gold halo surrounds the driver's portion of the instrument panel, which is composed of black leather, giving it a distinctive appearance.

The Dark Knight Trilogy insignia is shown on the suede and leather seats, which are accented with gold, while the dashboard's pinstripe patterns and branding discreetly allude to Batman's heritage. The Batman insignia may also be seen on the key fob, controller, steering wheel, and electronic parking brake.