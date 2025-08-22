Several exciting cars are launching in India in the last four months of 2025. Key launches include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift, Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and VinFast VF6 and VF7, with many falling into the SUV and EV segments.

Upcoming Cars in India 2025: The car launch spree continues in 2025. Several impressive vehicles have already hit the market. In the remaining 4 months (September, October, November, December), several exciting cars are lined up for launch. Major companies like Maruti Suzuki, Renault India, Nissan, Mahindra, Volkswagen, and Tata Motors are set to launch their cars during the festive season. Many of these belong to the SUV segment.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is set to make the festive season remarkable with the launch of the Ioniq 5 Facelift version. It will feature several new updates. In India, this car will launch with an 84kWh battery pack. The range of this electric car is expected to be around 515 kilometers. Its motor will be paired with a rear axle-mounted setup, which is claimed to offer a range of approximately 570 kilometers. Its starting ex-showroom price could be around ₹46,00,000.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is launching in India on September 3rd. This SUV will be sold under the Arena showroom. This car could be the company's first model with Level-2 ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System). This vehicle will be available in both petrol and CNG options. It is expected to have an engine similar to the Maruti Grand Vitara. Its starting ex-showroom price could be between ₹9 and ₹10 lakhs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is also set to make a splash before the festive season with the launch of the electric variant of its popular XUV 3XO. This will be an electric SUV, similar to the ICE variant of the sub-4 meter SUV. This car will be available with 2 battery packs (34.5kWh and 39.4kWh). The car with the 34.5kWh battery will have a range of 349 KM, while the one with the 39.4kWh battery will have a range of 456 KM. The starting ex-showroom price of this car is expected to be around ₹15 to ₹20 lakhs.

VinFast VF6 and VF7

VinFast has already started bookings for its upcoming cars, the VF6 and VF7, in India. These are expected to be impressive SUVs. The VinFast VF6 will have a 59.5kWh battery pack, offering a range of 399 kilometers. The Plus trim will have a range of 381 kilometers. The VinFast VF7 will have a 75.3kWh battery. The Eco trim will offer a range of 450 kilometers, while the Plus variant will have a range of around 431 kilometers.