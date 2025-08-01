Triumph is gearing up to launch its new cafe racer bike, the Thruxton 400, in India. The official unveiling is set for August 6, 2025. This marks the third major product from the Triumph-Bajaj joint venture.

Triumph Motorcycles India has released a new ‘Save the date’ teaser on its social handles, hinting at the launch of an upcoming motorcycle. The bike in question is the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400, as is evident from the teaser video.

The Thruxton 400 has been spotted testing multiple times, revealing its cafe racer design. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a shapely rear seat cowl, clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a sporty riding posture. Its design draws inspiration from the discontinued Thruxton 1200.

While full specifications are yet to be revealed, the Thruxton 400 is expected to use the same 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, producing around 40bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. It will likely have a 6-speed gearbox, potentially with different gear ratios or tuning to suit its sporty riding style.

The bike features upside-down front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The Thruxton 400's weight and dimensions might differ slightly, resulting in a more focused and sporty riding experience.

In terms of features, expect a similar equipment list to the Speed 400, such as LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Pricing is expected to be around Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom).