Image Credit : Google

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a special offer for Speed 400 buyers in India. As part of this limited-time promotion, customers who purchase the bike before July 31, 2025, will receive accessories worth Rs 7,600 at no extra cost.

This offer aims to boost interest among first-time buyers and includes a useful accessory kit comprising a tank pad, a transparent windscreen, knee pads, and lower engine bars. It's important to note that this offer is valid only for new customers and does not extend to other Triumph models.