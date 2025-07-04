Triumph Speed 400 offer: Get Rs 7,600 worth of FREE accessories before July 31
Triumph Motorcycles is offering a limited-time deal on the Speed 400 in India. Buyers purchasing before July 31, 2025, will receive Rs 7,600 worth of accessories free, including a tank pad, windscreen, knee pads, and engine bars.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Triumph Speed 400 offer in July
Triumph Motorcycles has announced a special offer for Speed 400 buyers in India. As part of this limited-time promotion, customers who purchase the bike before July 31, 2025, will receive accessories worth Rs 7,600 at no extra cost.
This offer aims to boost interest among first-time buyers and includes a useful accessory kit comprising a tank pad, a transparent windscreen, knee pads, and lower engine bars. It's important to note that this offer is valid only for new customers and does not extend to other Triumph models.
Engine and Performance
The Triumph Speed 400 is equipped with a 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine utilizing a four-valve, DOHC configuration. It's paired with a six-speed gearbox and delivers a maximum of 40 horsepower and 37.5 Nm of torque.
This engine setup provides a refined riding experience. It makes the bike an attractive option for riders seeking both performance and practicality in an entry-level premium motorcycle.
Fundamentals and Key Features
The Speed 400 is built on a hybrid spine tubular steel frame. The suspension system features 43mm upside-down big piston forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock RSU at the rear.
For braking, the bike utilizes a 300mm fixed disc with a four-piston radial caliper at the front and a 230mm fixed disc with a floating caliper at the rear. These mechanical components are designed to provide excellent ride quality, stability, and precise handling in various road conditions.
Available Colors and Price
The Triumph Speed 400 is offered in four distinct color combinations to suit different tastes. These include Racing Yellow with Metallic White, Phantom Black with Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White with Pewter Grey, and Racing Red with Pewter Metallic White.
The bike's price starts from Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). This offers strong value in the mid-size motorcycle segment.
Exclusive Offer for Speed 400
While Triumph's Indian lineup also includes models like the Speed T4, Scrambler 400 XC, and Scrambler 400 X, this promotional offer is exclusive to the Speed 400. The other models do not carry any accessory benefits.
Customers interested in this limited-time deal should visit authorized Triumph showrooms before July 31, 2025, to purchase and receive the free accessory package.