Toyota enters the electric SUV segment with the Urban Cruiser EV launch. It offers two battery options, up to 543 km range, premium features, and advanced safety to rival Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and eVitara.

Japanese automaker Toyota is set to launch its first all-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser EV, today, marking its entry into the electric vehicle segment. So far, Toyota has focused mainly on hybrid models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. This strategy shifts with the Urban Cruiser EV, which will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti Suzuki eVitara.

The front design of the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV SUV is similar to that of the Toyota Camry. It features slim projector LED headlights and a strip DRL (Daytime Running Lights). The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV SUV is built on the same platform as the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The Toyota version includes aero-efficient diamond-cut alloy wheels, robust body cladding, and a wide-angle LED taillight design.

The car is built on the Heartect-E platform. It has a length of 4,285 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,640 mm. Its wheelbase is 2,700 mm. Due to this platform, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will also include a fixed glass roof, ventilated seats, a powered driver's seat, and a floating center console for more storage.

Battery and Range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be available with two lithium-ion battery options. The electric motor with the 49 kWh battery produces 144 horsepower. The electric motor with the 61 kWh battery produces 174 horsepower and can travel approximately 543 kilometers on a single charge.

Safety

Safety is a top priority for Toyota. It is expected to achieve a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, a feature also seen in the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). Essential safety features include ESC, TPMS, and ABS with EBD.