Japanese popular vehicle brand Toyota has introduced its first mass-market all-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India. Bookings for the Ebella will start on January 20, 2026. Prices will be announced later. It will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, which is already available in the market. The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched in January 2025. Having been on the market for over a year, the Creta Electric has already shown strong performance. So, the question is, can Toyota's new Ebella outperform the Creta Electric?

Performance, Battery, and Range

Both electric SUVs offer different battery options. The Toyota Ebella emphasizes long-range, while the Creta Electric focuses more on torque and daily driving. It comes with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The car has a maximum range of 543 km. The Creta also has two battery options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, although its range is reportedly slightly lower at 473 km.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella gets a modern dual-screen setup. It features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. It also has a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a power driver's seat, and a floating center console due to the flat floor. The Creta Electric positions itself as a more premium version of the standard Creta. It also features two 10.25-inch screens, a new steering wheel inspired by the Ioniq 5, wireless mobile connectivity, and a V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature. The i-Pedal technology also offers one-pedal driving, which is very useful in the city.

Design and Platform

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is built on a dedicated electric platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti eVitara. Its design is simple and clean, with a hammerhead-style front, slim LED headlights, aero alloy wheels, and full-width LED taillamps at the rear. The Hyundai Creta Electric looks similar to the regular Creta but incorporates EV-specific design elements like a closed-off grille with a charging port, a pixel-style design, 17-inch aero alloy wheels, and active air flaps for better efficiency.

Safety and ADAS Features

In terms of safety, the Toyota Ebella looks very promising. It includes seven airbags, ABS-EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, and Level-2 ADAS. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and a 360-degree camera. On the other hand, the Creta Electric is not far behind in safety. It includes multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and advanced driver-assist features, which are considered essential in this segment.