The Toyota 4Runner: a blend of power and style. With impressive mileage, advanced safety features, and a robust engine, this SUV is perfect for both off-road adventures and city driving.

Planning to bring home an SUV that's a powerhouse of performance, style, and capability? The Toyota 4Runner might be your perfect match. Not only does it look stunning, but its ruggedness and smart features set it apart. From mileage to safety and comparisons, it stands tall. Let's delve into the details.

Toyota 4Runner 2025 Engine and Power

The 4Runner 2025 boasts a 4.0-liter engine, generating approximately 270 bhp and 376 nm of torque. This engine isn't just for off-roading; it performs admirably in city and highway driving too. A 5-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drive mode further enhance its capabilities.

Toyota 4Runner 2025 Mileage

The Toyoya 4Runner 2025 doesn't disappoint in the mileage department either. It delivers an estimated 8-9 km/l in the city and 11-12 km/l on the highway. For off-roading, its ground clearance, low-range gearing, and suspension make it a true champion. The Trail Edition and TRD Pro variants cater to adventure seekers and those who crave rugged rides.

Toyota 4Runner Look and Design

One glance is enough to tell you that this SUV stands out. The bold front grille, LED DRLs, and striking headlights create a commanding presence. The high stance, smooth tail light design, large alloy wheels, skid plates, and roof rails complete the perfect adventure vehicle look.

Toyota 4Runner Interior

Step inside, and you'll find premium materials throughout. The dashboard features a soft-touch finish and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Here's what else awaits you:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

Wireless charging

JBL sound system

Comfort seats

Toyota 4Runner Safety Features

The Toyota 4Runner is renowned for its advanced safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of high-tech safety technologies.

Lane departure alert system

Automatic emergency braking system

Adaptive cruise control

Blind spot monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

Toyota 4Runner Price and Launch Date

The official launch date in India is yet to be announced. However, in the US, the starting price is around $41,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh). It's available in five variants: