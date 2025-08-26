Several Indian and international companies are planning to launch electric vehicles in India. This article lists the top 5 upcoming electric vehicles in the country, including Maruti Suzuki's first EV, the e-Vitara, and the all-electric Kia Syros.

Citing the segment's expansion and increasing demand, several Indian and international firms want to introduce their electric vehicles in the Indian market. Are you keeping an eye out for new items because you intend to purchase an electric car? You don't need to search any more since we've put together a list of the top 5 incoming electric vehicles in the nation.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Despite being the biggest automobile manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki has not yet made inroads into the electric vehicle market. The e-Vitara, which was anticipated to debut last month, will be the company's first foray into the EV market. The e-Vitara is now anticipated to make its formal debut over the holiday season after a slight delay. The e-Vitara is anticipated to have two available battery packs and be built on the HEARTECT-e platform. According to the firm, it can go over 500 km between charges.

Kia Syros EV

Kia just unveiled the Carens Clavis EV, their most reasonably priced seven-seater MPV in India. By the end of this year, the company is expected to introduce an all-electric version of its well-liked hatchback, the Syros, in the nation. Although the company has not yet revealed any details about the vehicle, it is expected to come with a 42 kWh or 49 kWh battery pack that is obtained from Hyundai.

Mahindra XEV 7E

Since its introduction, the Mahindra XUV700 has maintained its position as one of the most well-liked SUVs in India. We may infer that the future XEV 7E will be based on the XUV700 from the leaked photos earlier this year. At the end of this year, the XEV 7E is anticipated to make its formal debut. Although it will have a totally new front fascia that resembles the recently released BE 6 and XEV 9E, some recent images also imply that Mahindra's next electric SUV may have a general profile like the XUV700.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift

For a while now, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has been observed undergoing road testing. Two versions are anticipated to be available: a single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD). When completely charged, the 63 kWh battery pack that powers the RWD version is said to have a range of up to 394 km. When completely charged, the 84 kWh battery pack that powers the AWD version of the vehicle is said to go 466 km.

Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra is anticipated to make its formal debut during the holiday season after being on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in January 2025. Tata launched the Sierra brand nameplate in India in 1995, and it remained well-liked until 2005. Although the forthcoming Sierra's profile is similar to that of the previous generation model, it will have modern design features including LED lighting, a sleek DRL, and a boxy yet powerful SUV attitude. Both an ICE and an electric version of the Sierra will be offered.