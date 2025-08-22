Maruti Suzuki will launch its new mid-size SUV in India on September 3rd. This vehicle is set to compete with the Hyundai Creta. The new model will be priced between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki's new mid-size SUV is getting ready to go on sale in India. Its official price announcement will take place on September 3, 2025. This model is known by the code name Y17. It is expected to be called 'Maruti Escudo'. However, the SUV will debut with a new nameplate at launch. The new Maruti SUV will be sold through the brand's Arena dealership network to compete with the Hyundai Creta and other mid-size SUVs.

The new Maruti Escudo will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the company's product lineup. Since the price difference between these two models is small, Escudo's prices are expected to surpass both. Currently, the Maruti Brezza and Grand Vitara are available in the price range of Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh and Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki aims to attract budget customers with its new mid-size SUV. At the same time, it promises strong value in design, features, and competitive pricing. The entry-level variant of the Escudo is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh or Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top-spec strong hybrid variant is expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh or Rs 19 lakh ex-showroom. The Maruti Escudo is likely to come with three engine options borrowed from the Grand Vitara. These engines are a 1.5-liter K15C petrol, a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle strong hybrid, and a CNG version. The hybrid configuration will only be offered with higher trims.

Various reports indicate that the Escudo will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to accommodate an underbody CNG kit by providing space in the boot space. Various reports also say that it will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to offer Level-2 ADAS (Autonomous Driving Assistance System), Dolby Atmos technology, powered tailgate, and a four-wheel drive system. Reports suggest that other features are expected to be similar to the Grand Vitara.