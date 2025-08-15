The Kia Carens Clavis and Clavis EV have garnered over 21,000 bookings within just four months of their launch. The ICE variants account for 20,000 bookings, while the EV has received over 1,000 bookings.

The Kia Carens Clavis is designed as a family-friendly MPV, offering features that make long journeys extremely comfortable. It has second-row sliding and reclining seats. Along with this, it features a 12.3-inch dual panoramic display (infotainment + driver information) and a Bose stereo system. It also includes 64-color ambient lighting, a dual dashcam, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Clavis Electric is Kia's first Indian-made electric vehicle. It comes in two battery options. The model with a 51.4 kWh battery pack can travel 490 km, while the model with a 42 kWh battery pack can travel 404 km. The motor produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. It supports 100 kW DC fast charging and is available only in a 7-seater layout.

Both models combine safety and technology, offering Level 2 ADAS features. In addition, features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), tire pressure monitor, and a 360-degree camera are available. The Kia Carens Clavis ICE is priced from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Clavis EV is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Junsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, expressed excitement about the overwhelming response to the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. He stated that this strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia.