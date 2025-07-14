Tesla is launching in India on July 15, 2025, with its first dealership in Mumbai. The Model Y, imported from Shanghai, is expected to be the first offering, with prices ranging from Rs 50-75 lakh.

Tesla is all set to make its much-anticipated India debut on July 15, 2025 and is expected to the launch of the Model Y electric SUV, according to various media reports. The first dealership of the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer has been established in Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex. This is the start of Tesla's adventure in one of the electric car markets with the quickest rate of growth in the world.

Tesla To Offer Model Y?

The Model Y, which is expected to be imported from the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, will be offered as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be Tesla's first product in India. Tesla has imported around $1 million worth of cars, Superchargers, and accessories into India in advance of its launch, mostly from China and the United States. Six vehicles of the well-liked Model Y SUV are among the imports.

The Model Y Long Range RWD variant offers an EPA-estimated range of 574 km and accelerates from 0–96kmph in 5.4 seconds. The AWD version delivers a slightly lower range of 526km but a quicker 0–96kmph time of 4.6 seconds. Both variants boast a top speed of 200kmph.

The Model Y features Tesla's trademark simplicity in its design. It has integrated taillamps and complete LED illumination, giving it a sloping, coupe-like profile. It is anticipated to have 19-inch wheels and measure 4,797 mm in length, 1,982 mm in width, and 1,624 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 167 mm.

Depending on the version, prices are anticipated to range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom), with a 70% basic import duty applied. The Model Y is now positioned in the premium EV market as a result. The RWD version of the Model Y Long Range AWD costs Rs 32,25,096 (37,490 USD), while the AWD model costs Rs 35,69,198 (41,490 USD) in the US.

Tesla's Hiring Spree in India

This year, Tesla has also increased its staffing in India, employing sales executives, shop managers, and service personnel. As part of its development objectives, it is apparently seeking to employ supply chain experts and vehicle operators, which may be related to its future aspirations about autopilot technology.