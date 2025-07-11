Tesla is launching its first showroom in Mumbai's BKC on July 15, 2025, marking its official entry into India. The Model Y will be the first car available, imported from the Berlin Gigafactory, with the Model 3 expected to follow.

After years of speculation and delays, Tesla is finally making its official entry into India, with its first showroom opening in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 15, 2025, according to ABP report. More than simply a product launch, the day heralds a new era in India's electric transportation development and may possibly see the arrival of Elon Musk's satellite internet business, Starlink, in the country.

A big event in Mumbai?

A MotorBeam article that cites industry sources claims that Tesla would celebrate its India debut with a high-profile event at BKC. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is probably going to be there, even though the company hasn't released an official invitation list yet.

A 4,000-square-foot building in BKC will house Tesla's first showroom in India. It will support the company's direct-to-customer sales approach, offer a tech experience zone, and display its automobiles. However, local partners will manage after-sales assistance.

Which Tesla cars you can expect?

The Model Y, which will be imported from Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory, which produces the right-hand drive version, will be the first vehicle to be sold in India under the Tesla brand. The EV is anticipated to target early adopters and luxury EV purchasers with a price tag of about Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla's Model 3 could not be far behind the Model Y, which will lead the launch. Both cars' test mules have previously been seen on Indian roads. Tesla's plan in India appears to be centred on creating a high-end, technologically advanced brand before maybe shifting to local manufacture if interest grows.

Tesla hiring in India

With job advertisements for positions in operations, sales, customer support, and even Autopilot testing in places like Delhi and Mumbai, Tesla has been aggressively hiring for its operations in India. The $97.7 billion electric car behemoth is obviously here to stay, and India seems to be a key component of its worldwide expansion strategy.