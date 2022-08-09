Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    The Tata Tigor XM iCNG comes equipped with a Harman Infotainment System with four speakers, power windows, central locking, and other features. The Tigor XM iCNG is available in four colours Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, Deep Red, and Opal White.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Tata Motors launched the Tigor CNG version on Tuesday, August 9. Tata Motors introduced the iCNG range earlier this year, and the Indian market responded positively. Owing to the success of the iCNG range, the company has now added an iCNG option to the Tigor XM variant. The new Tata Tigor XM iCNG is priced at Rs 7,39,900. (ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata Motors offers the Tigor XM iCNG in Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, Deep Red, and Opal White.

    As per Tata Motors, its iCNG technology is based on four company pillars: iconic safety, intelligent technology, incredible performance, and impressive features. Tata Motors' product portfolio in the country will be strengthened further by introducing the Tata Tigor XM iCNG. The Tata Tigor XM iCNG includes a Harman Infotainment System with four speakers, central locking, rear parking sensors, power windows, and other features.

    The car is powered by a 3 cyl 1.3 L BS 6 engine that produces 84.8 bhp and 113 nm of torque in petrol mode and 73.2 bhp and 95 nm of torque in CNG mode. The fuel economy figures for the Tata Tigor in petrol mode are 19.27 kmpl and 26.49 km/kg in CNG mode.

    Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Rajan Amba said, "The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us, and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum in the segment even further."

    "Currently, the iCNG variant has more than 75 per cent of Tigor customer bookings, showing the strong demand for this technology in the Tigor portfolio. With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in keeping with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will assist us in catering to a new set of customers who want to experience our iCNG technology with a lower-priced trim. I am confident that this addition will help us grow even more in this segment and the CNG space," Amba concluded.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
