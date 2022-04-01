Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March

    The company's commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,050 units in March, up by 16 per cent from 40,462 units in March 2021. 

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Tata Motors stated on Friday that the entire domestic sales have boosted by 30 per cent to 86,718 units in March compared to 66,462 units in the last year period. 

    The company said its passenger vehicle wholesales climbed by 43 per cent to 42,293 units last month as against 29,654 units in March 2021. 

    The company's commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,050 units in March, up by 16 per cent from 40,462 units in March 2021. 

    Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, stated that they posted the highest-ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, driven by strong demand for our New Forever range and agile supply-side side.

    The company has reported the highest-ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units, recording a growth of 67 per cent over FY21.

    Chandra added that despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly sales of 1,23,051 (units), a 47 per cent increase over Q4FY21. We finished the fiscal year with the highest monthly sales of 42,293 units. 

    Electric vehicle sales saw a rapid growth in demand due to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Adding, the annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353 per cent vs FY21.

    He further added that the EV quarterly sales were highest at 9,095 units, a 432 per cent increase over Q4FY21, and EV sales for March 2022 were also highest at 3,357 units, a 377 per cent increase over March 2021. 

    The semiconductor situation is still uncertain in the future, he stated. They will also continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and refine their agile, multi-pronged approach to fulfilling customer orders.

    Also Read: From Tata to BMW: 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1

    Also Read: Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Also Read: Tata Tiago i-CNG, Tata Tigor i-CNG launched in India; Here's all you need to know about new cars

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here - adt

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

    Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all time high no change in petrol cost gcw

    Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2% to all-time high, no change in petrol cost

    Standard Carpets Pioneers UAE's Vision for Industrial Growth

    Standard Carpets Pioneers UAE’s Vision for Industrial Growth

    Asian shares tumble as oil prices fall after US weighs reserves release-dnm

    Asian shares tumble as oil prices fall after US weighs reserves release

    Explained Last date for filing ITR for FY 2020/21, what happens if you miss March 31 deadline-dnm

    Explained: Last date for filing ITR for FY 2020/21, what happens if you miss March 31 deadline

    Recent Stories

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video) RBA

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video)

    Gudi Padwa 2022 Ladoos to Shrikhand 5 yummy desserts one must try gcw

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of acche din - adt

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of 'acche din'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will Kolkata Knight Riders KKR flourish under Shreyas Iyer captaincy? Irfan Pathan responds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will KKR flourish under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy? Irfan Pathan responds

    Ugadi 2022 Know what your Zodiac signs say gcw

    Ugadi 2022: Know what your Zodiac signs say

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon