Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March

The company's commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,050 units in March, up by 16 per cent from 40,462 units in March 2021.

Tata Motors stated on Friday that the entire domestic sales have boosted by 30 per cent to 86,718 units in March compared to 66,462 units in the last year period.

The company said its passenger vehicle wholesales climbed by 43 per cent to 42,293 units last month as against 29,654 units in March 2021.

Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, stated that they posted the highest-ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, driven by strong demand for our New Forever range and agile supply-side side.

The company has reported the highest-ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units, recording a growth of 67 per cent over FY21.

Chandra added that despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly sales of 1,23,051 (units), a 47 per cent increase over Q4FY21. We finished the fiscal year with the highest monthly sales of 42,293 units.

Electric vehicle sales saw a rapid growth in demand due to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Adding, the annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353 per cent vs FY21.

He further added that the EV quarterly sales were highest at 9,095 units, a 432 per cent increase over Q4FY21, and EV sales for March 2022 were also highest at 3,357 units, a 377 per cent increase over March 2021.

The semiconductor situation is still uncertain in the future, he stated. They will also continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and refine their agile, multi-pronged approach to fulfilling customer orders.

