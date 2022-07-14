Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh

    Also, all existing Tata Nexon EV SUVs will be converted to Tata Nexon EV Prime SUVs via a free software update.
     

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Tata Motors updated the standard Nexon EV and rebadged it as the Nexon EV Prime following the release of the Nexon EV MAX. The updated features include multi-mode regeneration, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity, indirect tyre pressure monitoring system (iTPMS), automatic brake lamp activation upon regen engagement, and a charging timeout of 110 seconds. The Nexon EV Prime is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

    The most interesting fact is that Tata Motors is demonstrating its electric car wizardry by making all of these features available to existing Tata Nexon EV owners via a software update. Yes, that's correct; all existing Tata Nexon EV SUVs will be converted to Tata Nexon EV Prime SUVs via a free software update.

    Tata Motors claims that this is the first EV update in India. This update will be free through Tata Motors authorised service centres beginning July 25th. Tata Motors also stated that the first software update is free, but subsequent updates will be charged, and existing customers will have to pay for these updates in the future if they wish to benefit from them.

    Srivatsa added, "We expect the Nexon EV Prime to strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Furthermore, by providing this software update to current owners, we are establishing a new standard for what customers can expect as part of the Tata EV ownership experience."

    Know prices of Nexon EV Prime:
    1) Tata Nexon EV Prime XM - Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2) Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ+ - Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
    3) Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ+ Lux - Rs 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
    4) Tata Nexon EV Prime Dark XZ+ - Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    5) Tata Nexon EV Prime Dark XZ+ Lux - Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
