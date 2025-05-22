Cars, once considered a luxury, have become a necessity for most households. Car manufacturers are competing to produce affordable cars. Now, Tata has launched a cheaper car than Maruti Swift. This is the Tata Altroz, launched with different powertrains like iCNG, iTurbo, and Racer. The new Tata Altroz will be offered in new variants: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative S, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S. Several trims have been introduced to provide customers with a new experience and features.

Tata Motors' Altroz facelift teaser created a buzz last month as it competed with cars like Maruti Baleno and Swift. The premium hatchback is now ready to hit the market. The first look of this car has already been revealed, and it has been launched today. First launched in January 2020, this car has remained the same without any major changes since then. In such a situation, it has been released by making many changes in the teaser of the facelift version. The Tata Altroz was first introduced in 2020. Over time, the Altroz range has won customers over with the Dark Edition in 2021, the dual-clutch DCA in 2022, the twin-cylinder CNG in 2023, and the Racer Edition in 2024. Now the 2025 Altroz facelift car has been released.

By the way, the price of Altroz launched today is Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Altroz, which has appeared on several occasions in the past few months, has been launched today with some design and features over its predecessor. Talking about its specialties, the updated Tata Altroz gives a different look to the interior. It is fitted with a new model and a large infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. It also has several other features related to safety and comfort, including a 360-degree view.



The exterior includes a new grille design and flush-fitting door handles, while front LED lights called 'Luminate' have been provided. Also, connected LED tail lamps are now provided at the rear. Mechanically, the vehicle manufacturer has not made any changes. The Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox. Along with this, a CNG version with manual will be offered. Also, a manual gearbox option will be offered with a 1.5-liter diesel.