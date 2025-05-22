The demand for autonomous automobiles is rising quickly due to the increased traffic congestion on Indian roadways. The Indian market offers a variety of automatic transmission technologies, with the AMT being one of the most reasonably priced. AMT vehicles are available from a number of Indian automakers, including as Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki. These are your top five choices if you're looking for an SUV with AMT technology and have a Rs 10 lakh budget.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is one of the most cheap AMT SUVs in India. For the AMT models, the SUV has a much reduced starting price. The Nissan Magnite AMT features a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The Nissan Magnite AMT, priced between Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), has a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette dashboard inlays, six airbags, and cruise control.

Renault Kiger

The Nissan Magnite's sibling vehicle is essentially the Renault Kiger. Therefore, the Renault Kiger has a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine and an AMT transmission, just like the Nissan Magnite. The specs are identical to those of Magnite. The mid-spec RXL and RXT (O) trims, which cost less than Rs 10 lakh, come with the AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Exter

A 1.2-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine and a five-speed AMT power the Hyundai Exter. Even though the Hyundai Exter is a tiny SUV, practically every model in the AMT lineup costs less than Rs 10 lakh. It comes with a wireless charger, LED headlights with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection. To add intrigue, the Exter AMT even has paddle shifters for manual control.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is essentially a crossover version of the Baleno luxury hatchback. It has a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a five-speed automatic manual transmission. The Fronx has three AMT variants: Delta, Delta+, and Delta+(O), all priced around Rs 10 lakh. It is available through the automaker's Nexa premium retail network.

Tata Punch

One of the most well-liked SUVs in India is the Tata Punch, which is priced around Rs 10 lakh and has an AMT option. The Tata Punch AMT is propelled by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine. Among its features is a sizable infotainment system with a 1.25-inch touchscreen. It has a sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wireless phone charging and connectivity.