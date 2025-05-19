Tata Motors is set to launch the electric version of its popular SUV, the Harrier, on June 3rd. Boasting a quad-wheel-drive system, a 500km range, and advanced features, the Harrier EV is poised to compete with rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Tata is all set to launch the electric avatar of the Tata Harrier on June 3. At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Harrier.ev was on display. The Harrier EV is a daring competitor in the electric SUV market with to its quad-wheel-drive (QWD) dual-motor arrangement, a real-world range of about 500 km, and a host of high-end amenities. It is based on the acti.ev+ architecture. Models like the Mahindra XEV 9e will face competition from the Harrier EV.

The Tata Harrier EV's design is aggressive and robust, setting it unique. While the DRLs and headlights are similar to those on the internal combustion engine (ICE) version, the EV has a revised grille and bumper for a unique appearance. Its external style features clean surfaces, crisp lines, and exact edges. A continuous LED daytime running light (DRL) strip with expressive lighting components, along with specially designed turbine blade alloy wheels, improves both aerodynamic performance and futuristic appearance. The Harrier EV is built on a monocoque chassis derived from the Land Rover D8-based OMEGA platform and developed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. It emanates strength and sophistication.

The Harrier EV has a range of about 500 kilometers as well. Because the EV version will have new upholstery, the Harrier EV will also have a different interior design and a longer list of amenities. Features like a summon mode, which allows you to move the car with the key fob without getting inside, are also included. Additionally, it will include V2L and V2V.

Along with features like a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate management, Adas Level 2 capabilities, and much more, we may anticipate a 12.3-inch touchscreen. We may anticipate that the Harrier EV would start at Rs 25 lakh and go up to Rs 30 lakh for the top-end twin motor model.

The Harrier EV was designed with power and efficiency in mind, and it has a dual-motor configuration that gives quad-wheel drive and a peak torque of 500Nm. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), noted that the SUV aspires for a real-world driving range of about 500 kilometers on a single charge, which would help ease range anxiety for longer excursions. Specific battery parameters are yet to be published.

Having sold over 200,000 electric vehicles since launching the Nexon.ev in 2020, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility remains the leader in India’s EV space. The Harrier EV, along with the upcoming Sierra.ev, will add to Tata’s growing EV lineup, which already includes the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, and Curvv.ev.