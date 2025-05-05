Tata Motors has revealed the interior of the Altroz facelift ahead of its official debut on May 22, 2025. The updated cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a redesigned steering wheel.

Before the formal debut of the luxury hatchback on May 22, 2025, Tata Motors has shown the inside of the Tata Altroz facelift, providing a preview of the updated cabin. This is the Altroz's first significant upgrade since its 2020 launch, with an emphasis on improving the vehicle's design and interior.

It will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza, according to a teaser video the business published that showed off its updated interior.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Interiors revealed

The Altroz facelift's cabin has changed significantly, taking on a more upscale and technologically advanced appearance. The 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system at the center of the dashboard allows for smooth smartphone connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster completes the set. The redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated emblem is now standard on the Altroz. The dash has a gloss black coating.

In order to improve comfort and convenience, the Altroz makeover adds a number of cutting-edge technologies. Highlights include a voice-activated sunroof and a 360-degree camera. For an immersive music experience, the Altroz facelift is also anticipated to have ventilated front seats and an 8-speaker sound system. Touch-based AC controls, automated climate control with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger are all useful extras.

Tata Altroz facelift: What about exteriors?

In addition to the interior redesign, Tata has made hints about outward changes that will go well with the cabin makeover. With a revised 3D grille, twin-pod LED headlights, and LED DRLs, the Altroz has a sharper front appearance. The automobile has a modern look thanks to the sleek, T-shaped LED tail lights at the back that are joined by a full-width LED light bar. The car's aesthetic appeal is further improved with new alloy wheels with an EV-inspired design, segment-first flush-fitting door handles, and a revised rear bumper.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Under the hood

The Altroz facelift is probably going to keep its current powertrain options under the hood, preserving its adaptability. The Altroz Racer will have a 1.2-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine that produces 88 horsepower, a 1.2-liter compressed natural gas engine that produces 73.5 horsepower, a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 90 horsepower, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 horsepower.

The Altroz facelift is expected to cost between Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a little more than the current model.