The Tata Altroz facelift is set to launch on May 21, 2025, with updated exteriors, interiors, and possibly new features. While the engine options remain the same, the design promises a bolder, more aggressive look.

Tata Motors is now prepared to introduce the eagerly anticipated Altroz makeover in India after teaser images and testing footage. According to reports, May 21, 2025, has been chosen as the launch date. The business may begin booking the model the same day it is formally released.

Based on the spy photographs and viral images, the next version is probably going to have some notable exterior and interior visual changes, as well as maybe some new functionality.

Tata Altroz facelift: What to expect?

The redesigned Altroz is anticipated to include a new front bumper with an upgraded LED headlight arrangement, along with trademark style DRLS and fog lights at the bottom, based on information that is currently accessible online.

It will have a little better, crisper design than the current model. It will appear bolder and more aggressive in the category as a result. Customers may also anticipate some minor cosmetic changes from the side profile, which will have door handles of the same body color and respectably sized cladding.

Tata Altroz facelift: Expected interiors

Speaking of the cabin, it will have several new amenities, including a new multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, automated temperature control, a larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports all wireless vehicle connect technologies, and more. The more expensive models may also include a sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Tata Altroz facelift: Expected engine

Under the hood, nothing will be touched, it means the Altroz facelift will use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It will also come with a CNG fuel option. In the CNG mode, the engine produces 72bhp and 103Nm, and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Tata could also offer an AMT gearbox option with the CNG variant.

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.