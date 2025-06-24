The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has been launched in India at Rs 9.5 crore. This fully electric luxury car offers high performance and bespoke customization.

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Spectre Black Badge edition in the Indian market, setting a new benchmark for luxury electric vehicles in the country.

Priced at Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom), the vehicle is now open for bookings through the brand's exclusive showrooms located in Chennai and New Delhi. This marks a significant step for Rolls-Royce, as the Spectre becomes the company's first fully electric model, now further enhanced under the high-performance Black Badge lineup.

A Milestone for the Luxury Electric Segment

The arrival of the Spectre Black Badge in India marks a significant milestone for both the brand and the country's luxury electric segment. As Rolls-Royce's first electric car, the Spectre has already garnered attention, but the Black Badge variant adds a more aggressive and powerful appeal. This launch underscores the growing demand for high-end electric vehicles among affluent individuals in India.

Black Badge Power

The Spectre Black Badge is equipped with the same 102 kWh battery found in the standard model. However, due to the newly introduced "Infinity Mode," the power output has been significantly increased. This edition delivers 659 hp and 1075 Nm of torque, an increase of 82 hp and 175 Nm over the base variant. Power is sent to all four wheels, enabling the vehicle to achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds while offering a driving range of 493 to 530 km on a single charge.

What Changes Have Been Made?

To manage the higher performance figures, Rolls-Royce has made significant changes to the chassis. The Spectre Black Badge features heavier steering, a roll stabilization system, and updated dampers that reduce squat during sudden acceleration. Despite the focus on handling, the luxury brand has retained the smooth ride experience its vehicles are known for. Drivers can choose from various drive modes to adjust the performance to their liking.

Spectre Black Badge Aesthetics

The Spectre Black Badge replaces the standard chrome in various areas, including the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, with a glossy black finish, along with the grille surround, door handles, and window trims. The launch edition was presented in a stunning Vapor Violet color; however, Rolls-Royce offers 44,000 bespoke paint options.

Striking Wheels

Complementing its aggressive appearance, the Spectre Black Badge is fitted with massive 23-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels. These not only enhance the vehicle's road presence but are also engineered for optimal strength and reduced weight, aligning with the EV's high-performance profile. This bold design solidifies the Spectre's place in the high-end electric performance segment.

Futuristic Cabin with a Celestial Touch

Stepping inside the cabin, you are greeted by Rolls-Royce's signature 'Starlight' experience. The dashboard features an illuminated fascia with 5,500 glowing stars, creating a starry night effect throughout the cabin. The digital instrument cluster can be personalized with five unique themes, including Vivid Crello, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultra Violet, and Synth Wave, adding to the EV's futuristic vibe.

Ultimate Customization and Personalized Luxury

As always, Rolls-Royce ensures that nearly every detail of the Spectre Black Badge can be tailored to the customer's preferences. With unparalleled performance, bold design, and complete customization, the Spectre Black Badge is a true symbol of luxury ready for the future on wheels.