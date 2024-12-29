Rolls-Royce Ghost facelift debuts in India at Rs 8.95 crore | Check specs, engine and more

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost arrives in India with enhanced luxury and style. Explore the upgraded features, pricing, and availability of the Standard, Extended, and Black Badge editions. Deliveries commence Q1 2025.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

Roll Royce officially introduced the model in the Indian market after successfully revealing the new Ghost avatar this year. Standard, Extended, and Black Badge are the three versions of the upgraded model, which have ex-showroom prices of Rs 8.95 crore, Rs 10.19 crore, and Rs 10.52 crore, respectively.

If you are a member of the target market and would want to reserve the newest model, the business has already begun accepting formal reservations. In the first quarter of 2025, the vehicle will begin to be delivered to its individual owners.

article_image2

According to information found online, the recently released Ghost has a number of upgrades that make it more sophisticated, high-end, attractive, and ultra-luxurious than before. The most recent trapezoidal-shaped completely LED headlamp arrangement, enhanced DRLs, and a revised front bumper with redesigned air vents at the front give it a new look.

article_image3

It appears that not much work has been done on the part because the back profile has somehow remained the same. It has the same taillight design as the outgoing model. However, the part seems bold and new at the same time thanks to minor tweaks.

The Roll-Royce Ghost, which is well-known for its personalized choices and handcrafted workmanship, now comes with a wider selection of materials, such as elegant Grey-Stained Ash—natural open-pore wood—and distinctive upholstery styles. The element has been hand-stained and enhanced with tiny metallic particles that shimmer.

article_image4

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission are used in the Ghost facelift. The Standard and Extended editions are the two divisions. The latter produces 584 horsepower and 900 Nm, while the former has a maximum output of 555 horsepower and 850 Nm.

