India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Who owns India's most expensive car?

Mukesh Ambani has a collection of expensive cars, but not India's most expensive

Yohan Poonawalla owns India's priciest car

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla owns India's most expensive car, a Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹22 crore

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB: India's most expensive

Yohan Poonawalla's Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is currently the most expensive car in India

What's special about this ₹22 crore car?

The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB features a Bohemian Red shade, gold ornaments, and brushed silver alloy wheels

Poonawalla's Phantom features the family initial 'P'

Poonawalla's Rolls Royce Phantom features a 'P' representing his family name, adding a unique touch

The car's unique privacy suite

A key feature is the privacy suite between driver and passenger, specially commissioned by Poonawalla

Poonawalla's 22 Rolls Royces

Poonawalla owns 22 Rolls Royces, including India's first electric Rolls Royce Spectre in metallic green

Poonawalla also owns a Phantom VII EWB

He owns a blue and black Phantom VII EWB and two Phantom Drophead Convertibles in white and black

Twice the price of Nita Ambani's car

Poonawalla's car is almost twice the price of Nita Ambani's ₹12 crore Rolls Royce

Who is Yohan Poonawalla?

Yohan Poonawalla heads the Poonawalla Engineering Group, stud farm, and racing businesses, and is a Serum Institute shareholder

