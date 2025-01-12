India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Entertainment
Mukesh Ambani has a collection of expensive cars, but not India's most expensive
Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla owns India's most expensive car, a Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹22 crore
Yohan Poonawalla's Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is currently the most expensive car in India
The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB features a Bohemian Red shade, gold ornaments, and brushed silver alloy wheels
Poonawalla's Rolls Royce Phantom features a 'P' representing his family name, adding a unique touch
A key feature is the privacy suite between driver and passenger, specially commissioned by Poonawalla
Poonawalla owns 22 Rolls Royces, including India's first electric Rolls Royce Spectre in metallic green
He owns a blue and black Phantom VII EWB and two Phantom Drophead Convertibles in white and black
Poonawalla's car is almost twice the price of Nita Ambani's ₹12 crore Rolls Royce
Yohan Poonawalla heads the Poonawalla Engineering Group, stud farm, and racing businesses, and is a Serum Institute shareholder
