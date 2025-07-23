Renault India has launched the new version of its 7-seater Triber MPV in the Indian market. The vehicle is available in four variants. The new Triber comes with a new design and features.

French car brand Renault India has launched the new version of its 7-seater Triber MPV in the Indian market. One of the most affordable MPVs in the country, the Triber has been launched in a total of four variants. Its base variant, Authentique, is priced at Rs 6.29 lakh. It offers some basic features. The second variant, Evolution, is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh. The mid-variant Techno, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, offers some more features. Meanwhile, the top variant, Emotion, is priced at Rs 8.64 lakh.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift launched: Here's What is New

The Renault Triber facelift comes with a completely new design compared to its predecessor. The redesigned front end features new design headlights and LED DRLs combined into a single unit. These are placed on either side of the redesigned grille, which incorporates Renault's new logo. To bring it all together, the vehicle gets a new bumper design with silver surrounds and fog lamps on either side.

The Renault Triber facelift retains the same powertrain offered on the current model, which is a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, along with five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It also gets retrofitted CNG engine options.

The silhouette of the vehicle is similar. But the alloy wheels have a new design. Similarly, the rear design has also been revised to maintain freshness. The taillights are new, and the tailgate gets Triber lettering. Along with this, there is a new bumper that blends well with the plastic cladding on the wheel arches and has silver elements.

Inside, the new Triber gets a new cabin. The brand offers a new layout along with a steering wheel that incorporates the new logo. Other key features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All this is combined with black and grey upholstery. Features like cruise control, auto wipers, auto headlamps, and auto-fold ORVMs are also available. For safety, the car gets features like six airbags as standard, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.